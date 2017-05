WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 63-year-old man has been killed in a northeast Nebraska farm accident.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that someone called 911 to report the accident around 9 p.m. Saturday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Wakefield.

The Sheriff’s Office says Gerele Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation shows he’d been run over by a farm implement.