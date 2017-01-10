Man Convicted in Death of Baby Daughter Sentenced to Prison

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted last year for a second time in the death of his infant daughter has been sentenced to 35 to 40 years in prison.

Ryan Kozisek, formerly of Gresham, was sentenced Monday in York County District Court. He had pleaded no contest last month to attempted child abuse. Prosecutors had lowered the charge and dropped another.

He has been given credit for nearly four years already served behind bars.

In March, the Nebraska Court of Appeals granted Kozisek a new trial, saying his ex-wife should not have been allowed to testify in his original trial. The baby died Jan. 25, 2011, a day after Kozisek called 911 to report she wasn’t breathing.