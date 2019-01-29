Man convicted in 1997 slaying listed as escaped

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a man convicted of a 1997 Omaha slaying escaped a Lincoln work-release center six days after his victim’s son was killed.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says 40-year-old Anthony Gafford left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln at 6 a.m. Saturday to go to work but never returned. The department’s Laura Strimple said Tuesday that there’s been no change in his escaped status.

Gafford was convicted of second-degree murder and a weapons charge and sentenced to 30 to 50 years for fatally shooting Jacque Holbert in September 1997. Prison records say his scheduled release date is Dec. 11, 2022.

Holbert’s son, 21-year-old Jacque “Jack” Holbert IV, was fatally shot Jan. 20 in Omaha. No arrests have been reported.