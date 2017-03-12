Man Charged With Molesting Boy In Mall Bathroom

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 50-year-old resident of an Omaha assisted living facility has been charged with child sexual assault after police say he molested a 7-year-old boy in a Westroads Mall bathroom.

Bruce Perry is charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse in connection with the Wednesday incident. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Prosecutors say Perry pulled down the boy’s pants and touched his genitals after the boy and his 11-year-old brother went into the bathroom. Police say the older brother fought off the man until the boys could escape.

Police say Perry told investigators he has exposed himself to boys many other times, but assistant public defender Cathy Saathoof disputes that. She says Perry has impaired intellectual capacity and mental health issues.