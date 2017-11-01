Man Charged In Theft Of Old Tractor In Nebraska

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a south-central Nebraska man accused of involvement in the theft of an old tractor.

Court records say 24-year-old Austin Hyke is charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Hyke didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Lexington radio station KRVN reports that Hyke’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Authorities say the 1941 John Deere Model B tractor valued at $2,000 had been taken from a Furnas County farm. It was recovered Oct. 12 and returned to its owner.