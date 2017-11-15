Man Charged In Crash That Killed Family On The Pine Ridge

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — A man involved in a crash that killed a Wanblee family on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has been charged in tribal court with drunken driving.

Highway Safety troopers say 28-year-old Tyler Makes Him First, of Porcupine, is charged in Oglala Sioux Tribal Court involving a crash that happened Nov. 4 along Bureau of Indian Affairs Highway 27.

Tribal traffic investigators say Makes Him First was driving a pickup truck that crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the family’s car. Forty-two-year-old Waylon Red Elk Sr., his 34-year-old pregnant wife, Jaylene Pretends Eagle, and their 1-year-old son, Waylon Red Elk Jr. were killed.

Tribal police say autopsy results will be submitted to federal law enforcement. It was not immediately clear if Makes Him First has an attorney.