Man Breaks Nebraska Record With 55-Pound Flathead Catfish

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Palmyra, Nebraska, man has landed a state record flathead catfish that tips the scales at 55 pounds.

Bow fisherman Connor Marcoe’s roughly 46-inch-long catch from a location he identified only as a small river in southeastern Nebraska broke the former state mark of 52 pounds and 8 ounces.

Marcoe says that “right away, I knew it was something special.”

Marcoe says he fishes three or four times a week and competes in several Bowfishers of Nebraska tournaments.

___