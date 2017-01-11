Man Assaulted with Hammer, and Knife in Chadron

On Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 5:22P.M., the Chadron Police Department was called to the 200 block of Shelton for a report of a fight. Officer Klemp and Officer Newton arrived and contacted two male subjects standing in the street. One of the males advised he was the victim of an assault. The male reported that he was knocked down, assaulted with a hammer and a knife was held to his throat.

Chadron police officers contacted the suspect and obtained a statement from him. Additionally, a knife and hammer were collected as evidence at the scene. The victim was taken to the Chadron Community Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which were non-life threatening. As a result of the investigation, 32 year-old Stuart Richards was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail for Second Degree Assault, a Class IIA Felony, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a Class II Felony, and Terroristic Threats, a Class IV Felony. Bond was set at 10 percent of $25,000.00. The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Chadron Fire Department.