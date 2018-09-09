Man Arrested With Handgun Outside Chadron Bank

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Thursday September 6th at approximately 1:24pm Chadron Police Officers were dispatched to the First National Bank North Platte for someone inside the bank who was afraid of a man outside in the parking lot in a vehicle. The man inside the bank told bank personnel that the man outside had a handgun. Chadron Police contacted the man in the vehicle outside the bank and determined that he had a handgun concealed on his person. Police were then alerted by bank staff that the man had been involved in committing some suspicious financial transactions on the account of the man who was inside the bank. Police were told that several money orders were forged and mobile deposited in an account and then withdrawn. Police were also advised that several questionable checks were deposited at the ATM.”



“Chadron Police arrested Jonathan Edward Landry, age 21, for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Coeur d’Alene Idaho for Felony Eluding. Landry, at the time of the arrest was operating under the alias name of Jackson Wolfie. He was also arrested and held for a 10% of $10,000 bond for local charges of carrying a concealed weapon (Class I Misdemeanor) and 1st Degree Forgery (Class III Felony). He was booked into the Dawes County Jail.”