Man Arrested For Possession of Meth

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man after finding he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators contacted Jamie Lopez, 42, of California, Thursday near 16th and Jackson St. in Omaha. The suspect gave consent to search his suitcase, where investigators discovered four pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside laundry detergent bottles.

Lopez was arrested for Possession of more than one pound of Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Lopez was lodged in Douglas County Jail.