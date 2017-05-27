Man Arrested, Charged In April Shooting Death Of Omaha Man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in a fatal north Omaha shooting earlier this year.

Omaha police say in a written release that 20-year-old Malcolm Ward, of Omaha, was arrested Wednesday. Online court records show he was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and two weapons counts in shooting of 29-year-old Brandon Mutum. Ward’s public defender did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment.

Police say officers were sent to a north Omaha home a little after 3 a.m. on April 20 for a reported shooting and found Mutum wounded. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Officials say Mutum had been shot several times.