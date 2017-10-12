Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card Data For Purchases 

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man has been accused of using stolen credit card information to make dozens of purchases.

Authorities say 31-year-old Angel Martinez Coca faces 52 counts, include 38 for forgery. Hall County Jail records say he remained in custody Thursday. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Martinez Coca.

Police say the fraudulent credit card transactions occurred from February into July. Investigators think the card information was taken from skimmers used on gasoline pumps and then programmed onto credit card blanks.