Man Accused Of Stopping Train To Get Competency Evaluation 

OXFORD, Neb. (AP) — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of pulling an emergency brake to stop an Amtrak train in south-central Nebraska.

Court records say the attorney for 25-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, told a judge Monday that Wilson was incompetent to stand trial. The judge then approved a motion for the evaluation.

Wilson remained in Furnas County Jail on Wednesday. His next court date is Nov. 27.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted Oct. 21 in Oxford, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding Wilson. The documents say the deputy found a loaded revolver in Wilson’s waistband and more ammo in one of his pockets.