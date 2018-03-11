Man Accused Of Shoving Wife Out Of Pickup, Driving Over Her

CURTIS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have charged a southwest Nebraska man who they say shoved his wife out of a pickup truck during an argument and ran over her.

Court records say 40-year-old Matthew Farr, of Curtis, is charged with felony assault and use of a deadly weapon — the pickup. A phone listed for Farr in Curtis wasn’t in service Friday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Farr’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

A court document says Farr and his wife were arguing when he reached over to open her truck door and pushed her out. The report says the pickup went forward, stopped atop her and then rolled off. She was flown to an Omaha hospital.