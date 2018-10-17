Man Accused Of Shooting Omaha Officer Booked Into Jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an officer during a traffic stop before being shot himself by other officers has been released from a hospital and booked into jail.

Omaha police say 36-year-old John Ezell Jr. was booked Wednesday into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assaulting an officer and weapons counts.

Police say Ezell was a passenger in a car that fled police on Sept. 11. Once the car was stopped, officer body camera video shows Ezell opening the car door holding a gun and shooting Officer Ken Fortune at point-blank range. The bullet hit Fortune’s radio microphone and entered his shoulder. Ezell was then shot several times by police.

Fortune has since returned to active duty.