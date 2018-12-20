Man accused of killing six ordered to remain in state care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ordered a man who authorities say killed six members of a Nebraska family more than 40 years ago to remain in state care.

Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo said Wednesday that 73-year-old Erwin Charles Simants is still mentally ill and dangerous, based upon a diagnosis by experts at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln. He’s been diagnosed as schizophrenic.

Prosecutors say Simants shot and killed Henry and Audrey Kellie, their son David and three of their grandchildren in 1975 at the Kellies’ Sutherland home.