LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former director of a nonprofit agency in Lincoln has been accused of stealing from it.

Online court records say 45-year-old Rick Carter is charged with felony theft. Carter’s attorney, Matthew Aerni (AHR’-nee), declined to comment Friday.

Lincoln police say Carter is accused of forging checks on the account of the Human Services Federation from January through July last year, while he was executive director. Police say he deposited about $11,500 in his personal account.