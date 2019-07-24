Man accused of driving on Alliance courthouse lawn, bringing weapon into building

On July 5, offices at the Box Butte County Courthouse were closed briefly after a Hemingford man was reported as driving across the courthouse lawn and entering the courthouse with a weapon.

Patrick Weber, 44, of Hemingford, faces felony charges from the incident at the Box Butte County Courthouse on July 5, and misdemeanor charges from a trespassing incident in Hemingford on July 4.

According to the Affidavit for Custody, on July 5, at 8:30 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the courthouse after three 911 calls and a call from an office in the courthouse reported that a person was “driving ‘crazy across the front lawn and parked at the front door and walked in with some kind of weapon.’”

Sheriff Tammy Mowry “requested courthouse employees shut their doors to protect themselves.”

When law enforcement officials from the Alliance Police Department and the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they found Weber on the second floor of the courthouse carrying a 33” Stihl Hookaroon with a 3” spike. He was “preaching Biblical references and stating law enforcement was ‘worthy of redemption,’” the affidavit states.

When a deputy approached Weber, he told the deputy he was “worthy of being saved” and ran down the stairs toward an officer who attempted to use a Taser on him.

Weber was taken into custody outside of the courthouse and brought to the Box Butte County Jail. He faces the charges of terroristic threats, a class 3A felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a class 2 felony, and disturbing the peace, a class 3 misdemeanor.

In the case arising from the incident on July 4, a complaint filed against Weber charges him with first degree trespassing, a class 1 misdemeanor, criminal mischief—$500-$1,000, a class 2 misdemeanor, and disturbing the peace. He is accused of breaking a doorjamb and pulling the eyehook out of a wall of the house he is accused of entering.