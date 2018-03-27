Man Accused In Shooting At ‘After-Bar’ Party

According to North Platte Post, “A man has is facing charges after police say he shot a man in the leg early Sunday morning at a residential “after-bar” party.”

“On March 25, at 2:17 AM, officers responded to a large gathering and possible shots fired call in the 600 block of south Vine.”

“Officers arrived to find over 50 people milling around in the street and a nearby residence. It was learned that an after-bar party was being held at a residence in the block. The crowd began to disperse once officers arrived.”

“Officers met with numerous subjects who were interviewed. It was soon learned that somebody did fire a gun and a short time later officers were summoned to GPH as a male subject had arrived with a possible gunshot wound.”

“In speaking with witnesses, it was reported that the party got out of hand and some fights were breaking out. It was reported that a male subject (22-year-old victim) was on the front porch when he was punched in the face by an unknown subject. The victim and another individual fell from the porch and then seconds later heard a gunshot then saw a black male running away.”

“The victim realized he was shot and was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance.”

“Others interviewed at the party reported that Andy Carter had been showing off a handgun at the party and there were witnesses that saw Andy fire a handgun then run away on foot.” Carter has ties to Alliance, Nebraska.

“Officers met with the victim hospital and learned he had a gunshot wound on his lower leg. He also had injuries to his face from being assaulted on the front porch. It is unclear at this time who punched the victim in the face. The injuries to the victim aren’t life threatening.”

“Carter was located on foot near Wendy’s by LCSO about 30 minutes after this incident was reported. After speaking with Andy officers were able to locate the handgun a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred. Andy was incarcerated for 2nd degree assault and used of a weapon to commit a felony.”