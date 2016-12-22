Man, 77, Fatally Struck by Car in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say a 77-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car.

Police were called to the crash early Thursday afternoon. Emergency medical personnel began treating the man, and he was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital where he died.

The name of the man was not immediately released. Police say he was from Rapid City.

Police determined the collision happened at a very low rate of speed, and that the driver’s vision was diminished by glare from the sun. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.