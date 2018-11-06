Making A $4,938 Difference For Jane’s Closet



After all the tallying for money raised and expenses dispersed, the Making a Difference Motorcycle Poker Run and Silent Auction brought in a hefty $4,938 for Jane's Closet. Above are the sponsors posing for a photograph of the check presentation held recently: members of the Punishers Midwest Deadhead Punishers motorcycle club, Guardian Bells and Williams Jewelers (plus Jane's Closet representative Mary Goodell behind the check, and a number of club member's children). Jane's Closet provides material and monetary support to help area residents diagnosed with cancer cope with the disease. The monetary support for cancer patients and their families is designed to help them with expenses (e.g. travel and lodging). Box Butte County residents who may know of a family in the midst of coping with cancer can contact Mary Goodell, 308.761.3423.