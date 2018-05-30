Major League Notebook: Rockies heating up at home, blast Giants 11-4

Kyle Freeland got the Rockies going with his arm and his bat.

Freeland pitched effectively into the sixth inning and doubled during Colorado’s three-run fourth Tuesday night, leading the Rockies to an 11-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, who lost two pitchers to injury — including starter Jeff Samardzija.

“Since Day One, he’s always been trying to get better,” teammate Carlos Gonzalez said of Freeland, who is in his second major league season. “He’s always working, running out balls, getting upset when he doesn’t get the job done. It’s just nice to see that from a young guy, a guy who wants to establish himself. I think that’s why he’s been successful in the big leagues.”

Freeland said his all-around competitive approach was instilled from an early age.

“That’s kind of how I was raised, to play this game as hard as you can, and no matter what happens, at the end of the day you’re going to feel better about yourself, regardless of the outcome,” he explained.

His teammates pitched in, with every player in the starting lineup getting at least one hit.

David Dahl had a two-run shot off reliever Cory Gearrin as part of Colorado’s four-run seventh, the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

Trevor Story added a run-scoring triple and Nolan Arenado, Gerardo Parra and Ian Desmond each had an RBI double for the Rockies, who have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Giants at Coors Field.

“We’re just trying to have quality at-bats, not being too selfish about it, just trying to get a good pitch to hit and get on base, move guys over,” Gonzalez said.

Evan Longoria hit two home runs and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants. All three were solo shots. It was Longoria’s 18th career multihomer game and first since July 17, 2016, with Tampa Bay.

Freeland (5-5) tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, including homers by Longoria and Posey. The left-hander struck out three and walked none.

Samardzija (1-4) left after one inning because of tightness in his pitching shoulder. He threw 23 pitches, yielding three hits and two runs.

The right-hander said he has been bothered by the shoulder for a while but had been able to work though the issue in the past couple of outings.

“It’s frustrating to have a setback,” he said. “I always want to pitch. I always feel like I’m OK to pitch. Sometimes other people have to step in and tell you differently. I respect and trust the people around me. You listen to them and go from there.”

Samardzija was replaced by rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez who was making his major league debut.

The younger Rodriguez, called up Monday from Triple-A Sacramento, went 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs — one earned. He was removed after being struck in the right shin by a line drive off the bat of Desmond with one out in the fifth.

“I wanted to stay in,” Rodriguez said. “But after I threw a few warmup pitches, it felt like it wanted to cramp up to where I couldn’t push off my back leg.”

Leading 2-0, the Rockies took advantage of some sloppy defense by the Giants to add three unearned runs in the fourth. Rodriguez fanned the first two hitters he faced before Freeland doubled. Second baseman Kelby Tomlinson failed to handle Charlie Blackmon’s grounder for his second error of the night, allowing Freeland to score. Blackmon advanced to third on a throwing error by first baseman Brandon Belt, and Parra and Arenado followed with RBI doubles.

Tomlinson made a third error when his high toss on Story’s eighth-inning fielder’s choice pulled shortstop Brandon Crawford off second base.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (2-6, 4.73 ERA) makes his third career start against the Rockies on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his previous outings.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (5-6, 5.40) faces the Giants at Coors Field for the first time. He has gone 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in four previous starts, all in San Francisco.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

Gleyber Torres certainly knows how to make up for a couple of fielding miscues. Torres delivered a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a 6-5 comeback win over the Astros. The second baseman committed two of New York’s five errors before helping the Yanks keep pace with the Red Sox.

The Astros were two outs from a 5-3 victory until Brett Gardner belted his second home run of the game, a two-run blast off Chris Devenski. The blast prevented Charlie Morton from becoming the American League’s first eight-game winner.

— Sandy Leon was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs as the Red Sox hammered the Blue Jays, 8-3. Xander Bogaerts also homered to help Boston maintain its two-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. Rick Porcello is 7-2 after allowing two earned runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

— Homers by Michael Brantley, Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez powered the Indians to their fourth straight win, 7-3 over the White Sox. Brantley went 3-for-4 while extending his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Winning pitcher Mike Clevenger allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings.

— Cleveland tops the AL Central by 4 ½ games over Minnesota and Detroit after the Twins absorbed a 2-1 loss at Kansas City on Alcidis Escobar’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the 14th. Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson threw five-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, but Kansas City forced extra innings when Addison Reed issued a bases-loaded walk to Jorge Soler in the eighth.

— Ian Kinsler hit a three-run homer and Luis Valbuena went deep twice in the Angels’ 9-2 rout of the Tigers. Martin Maldonado furnished a two-run homer as Los Angeles won for just the fifth time in 14 games. Nick Tropeano was reached for two runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings to get the win.

— Rougned Odor lined a tiebreaking, three-run double in the ninth inning to send the Rangers past the Mariners, 9-5. Ronald Guzman went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Texas ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak. Nelson Crus homered for the Mariners, who remain one game behind the AL West-leading Astros.

— The Rays were 4-3 winners at Oakland behind Blake Snell, who was reached for an unearned run and two hits while fanning seven over 5 2/3 innings. C.J. Cron, Joey Wendle and Wilson Ramos hit consecutive home runs in the third inning. Daniel Robertson’s ninth-inning blast gave Tampa Bay much-needed breathing room after the Athletics scored twice in the bottom of the ninth.

— The Braves beat the Mets with a walk-off homer for the second straight day as Johan Camargo’s ninth-inning solo homer capped Atlanta’s rally from a 6-2 deficit in a 7-6 thriller over New York. Ender Inciarte tied it with a two-run triple while the Braves were scoring three times in the eighth off Jacob Rhame. Asdrubal Cabrera homered twice, and Adrian Gonzalez also went deep for the Mets, who are 10 games under .500 since an 11-1 start.

— Bryce Harper slammed his National League-leading 17th home run while going 3-for-5 in the Nationals’ fourth consecutive victory, 3-2 at Baltimore. Mark Reynolds also homered and Jeremy Hellickson gave up two runs and six hits over five innings to get the victory. Washington remains a half-game off the NL East lead.

— Jake Arrieta dropped his ERA to 2.16 by tossing six scoreless innings to lead the Phillies’ 6-1 verdict over the Dodgers. Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on Nick Williams’ solo homer and Odubel Herrera’s two-run single. Jorge Alfaro and Carlos Santana added RBI doubles as the Phils stayed one game behind the NL East-leading Braves.

— Harrison Bader smacked a solo homer and Jedd Gyorko added a two-run single while the Cardinals scored four in the second inning of a 6-1 trouncing of Milwaukee. Matt Carpenter and Francisco Pena also hit solo homers and Michael Wacha held the NL Central leaders to one run and two hits over 6 2/3s. The Brewers had won four straight before their division lead dipped to 3 1/2 games over Chicago.

— Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber belted two-run homers and Anthony Rizzo added a solo blast as the Cubs outscored the Pirates, 8-6. Rizzo’s seventh-inning homer broke a 3-3 tie and helped Chicago send Pittsburgh to its fourth straight loss and ninth in 11 games. Jon Lester spotted the Bucs an early 3-0 lead before moving to 5-2.

— Colorado’s lead in the NL West is still 1 ½ games after Zack Godley gave up two runs while striking out seven over six innings to send the second-place Diamondbacks to a 5-2 win over the Reds. Daniel Descalso’s two-run homer in the second inning put Arizona ahead to stay. Descalso had two of the DBacks’ four hits.

— Franmil Reyes cracked a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth and the Padres added four runs in the eighth to beat the Marlins, 9-5. Christian Villanueva furnished a two-run single in the eighth, Raffy Lopez had two ribbies and Eric Hosmer was 3-for-4 with an RBI. JT Riddle’s first homer of the season was an inside-the-park job in the ninth for Miami.