Main Street Players to present “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play

By Elaine Bleisch

The Main Street Players will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” adapted by Joe Landry, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Newberry’s in Alliance.



The beloved Christmas story follows Clarence, angel second-class, as he tries to earn his wings by helping George Bailey, a man who has become convinced the world would be better off if he’d never been born. As Clarence shows him how the people around him would have been affected if he’d never been a part of their lives, George realizes his really is a wonderful life.

The audience will get a glimpse of how classic radio dramas were produced. This allows a variety of settings to be used and the passage of time to be portrayed without changing costumes or scenery – instead it is done through sound effects and musical cues. This allows for a more fluid show; the movie the show is based on has a running time of over two hours; the radio show cuts that in half. It also allows more flexibility in casting – most of the actors play three or four roles, as they only have to vary their voices. In addition, the majority of the sound effects will be produced live, as they were in the golden days of radio.

Playing George Bailey is Chris Obershaw with his real-life wife, Caitlin, playing George’s wife, Mary. David Kuskie will read the part of Clarence, among other roles, and Kevin Horn will lend his voice as the villian, Old Man Potter. Playing several parts, including Uncle Billy, is real-life radio personality Jason Wentworth. Rounding out the cast are Sue Gerdau, Angela O’Leary, Shawn Wiebert, and the Bleisch family: Elaine, Kent, Tristan and Linnea. Cynthia Horn will provide musical cues on keyboard.

Tickets are $7 and are available at the door or through the Main Street Players Facebook page. Credit cards can be used by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Alliance. For more information, please contact us through our Facebook page or our website, www.mainstreeplayers. wordpress.com.