Main Street Players Get Ready For Arsenic And Old Lace Play This Weekend

According to the Main Street Players Facebook page, “Don’t miss this classic comedy! Directed by Chris Obershaw, “Arsenic and Old Lace” is one of the most popular comedies in history. It tells the story of the elderly Brewster sisters (played by Mary Theresa Green and Elaine Connelly Bleisch) whose nephew, Mortimer (played by David Kuskie) discovers they have developed a murderous habit that he is afraid will land them in jail. Complicating matters is the return of Mortimer’s black sheep brother, Jonathan (played by Chris Obershaw) and his henchman Dr. Einstein – no, not that Dr. Einstein (played by Jason Wentworth) – who have murderous plans of their own; a suspicious fiancee (played by Caitlin Obershaw); a playwriting cop (played by Tristan Bleisch); and another brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt (played by Kent Bleisch). As dead bodies pile up and more cops (played by Angela O’Leary and Shawn Weibert) show up, it’s all Mortimer can do to save his aunts, his own life, and his sanity! Tickets are $8/$6 for students and seniors and will be available at the door or from any cast member.” Poster designed by Alliance’s Tim Hoff. You can find more information at https://www.facebook.com/MainStreetPlayersAlliance/?fref=ts.