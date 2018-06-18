Main Street Arts And Crafts Festival In Hot Springs Rings In 42 Years



The 42nd Annual Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival will be coming up in Hot Springs, South Dakota on June 22nd through the 24th in downtown Centennial Park. This has been an amazing traditional of summer fun since 1976. There will be lots of local art, handmade crafts, amazing food, and music. Below is a list of the great vendors that await you. To find out more information go to https://mainstreetartsandcrafts.weebly.com/

Berried Delights – jams & jellies from Newcastle, WY

Sargeant Poppers Kettle Korn – Rapid City, SD

Galvan’s Crafts – woodworks, crochet & hand-sewn items from Sterling, CO

Daniel Fyles – water color art & photography from Aurora, CO

Antler Wears – antler jewelry & home items from Rapid City, SD

Food Fest – home-made jams & jellies from Hot Springs, SD

Pine Creek – hand painted wood & antiques from Ord, NE

Swan Alley Crafts – signs, baskets, boxes from Alliance, NE

Debs Downhome Delights – jams, jellies, wood crafts from Rapid City, SD

J-J Enterprises – embroidery, towels, quilts from Rapid City, SD

Lucht Fretworks – scroll saw wood items from Ainsworth, NE

Live For Creations – crochet & wood items from Rapid City, SD

Katya’s Korner – jewelry from Pueblo, CO

ES Jewelry & Crafts – jewelry & leather products from Box Elder, SD

Wood-U-B-lieve – wood carvings from Pueblo, CO

Morrow’s Gifts – baskets from Kenyon, MN

Lone Elk Gallery – watercolors, photos, jewelry from Hot Springs, SD

Boulder Canyon Bears – chain saw carvings from Sturgis, SD

Mark Butcher – stained glass, mosaics, paintings from Rapid City, SD

Turn & Burn Custom Cuts – plasma cut metal art & décor from Piedmont, SD

Neal Henderson – wood carvings from Pueblo, CO

Payton Streff – raw, unfiltered honey

Sutter’s Mill – bags, packs, totes, carriers, etc.

Kota Kandles – hand-poured candles

Foust and Steenlage – rugs, bags, aprons, pictures

Thru Our Eyes Photos – SD photography, coasters, cards, magnets, frames

Gus’ Best Ice Cream – shaved ice refreshments

Simply Devine – wine slush mix, bread dippings, chocolate

Pioneer Trail Arts & Crafts – wood toys, jams & jellies, misc. crafts

Just Lion Around Arts – hand-crafted, wheel thrown pottery

Potato Seller – fries, burgers, tacos, nachos, dogs, ade

​Painted Saw Blades – painted saw blades, yard art, kitchenware, signs

R&J Glass Arts – fused glass, garden art, jewelry

Cream of Country – plaques, braided rugs, welcome signs

The Eclectic Crafters – aprons, crocheted and knit items, etc.

Wonderment Gardens – hand-crafted herbal products, wood plant hangers

Juju’s Naturals – handmade soaps, lotions, and body products

Handcrafted Slate by FPM – hand painted roof slate

Naturals by Nicole – antler jewelry

Spirit Rider Art – paintings, prints, tiles, cards

This & That in Stained Glass – stained glass items

Grandma’s Delicacies – jerk, curried chicken, pulled pork, gyros, tacos, etc.

Morning Star – stone and silver jewerly

Spice Exchange & Syrene Bath Bombs – spices and syrene bath bombs

The Vault Bar and Grill – brats and trimming

Morning Sunshine – coffee and treats

Rotary Club – beer

Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce – Ducks for the 4th of July Firequacker Race

Ponca Creek Creations – embroidery on towels, caps, tees, etc.

Wild Sage Creations – custom knives, wood craft, jewelry