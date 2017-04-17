Maclaine Aaron Pahl, 41, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at his rural Alliance home.

He was born in Medford, OR to Terrance R. and Janet M. (Wait) Pahl. Following his graduation from Astoria High School in Astoria, OR he attended Oregon State University. He graduated from there in 1999 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. During his secondary education he served 2 six months internships with Freightliners in Portland and Hewlett-Packard in Corvalis, OR. After graduation he worked for Sony Corporation in Springfield, OR. In recent years he moved to Alliance and had worked for Railway Express.

He is survived by his mother, Jan Pahl and friend, Adolph Oborny of Garland, NE, his sister, Paige Pahl of Ocean Park, WA, his aunts and uncles, Margie Wait of Boulder, CO, Neel and Marilyn Pahl and Dale and (Bess) Pahl of Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Capt. Herschel and Bonnie Pahl and Herbert and Dorothy Wait.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Alliance Volunteer Fire Department.

