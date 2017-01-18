Panhandle Post

MAC Tournament Boys: Top-seed Garden County cruises, Creek Valley, Bayard, Leyton all advance

by Leave a Comment

MINUTEMAN ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

 

BOYS

#1 Garden County 69,   #8 Banner County 38

#4 Creek Valley 57,  #5 Potter-Dix 23

#6 Bayard 38,  #3 South Platte 31

#2 Leyton 64,  #7 Minatare 34

 

Thursday – at Bridgeport High School

Garden County  vs. Creek Valley  – 4:45

Bayard vs. Leyton – 8:00

 

Saturday – at Bridgeport High School

3rd Place Game – 4:45

Championship – 8:00

 

GIRLS

#1 Potter-Dix 51, #8 Minatare 12

#5 Bayard 56, #4 Creek Valley 47 – OT

#3 Leyton 39, #6 Garden County 26

#2 South Platte 36,  #7 Banner County 34

 

Thursday – at Bridgeport High School

#1 Potter-Dix vs. #5 Bayard – 3:00

#3 Leyton vs. #2 South Platte – 6:30

 

Saturday – at Bridgeport High School

3rd Place Game – 3:00

Championship – 6:30