MAC Tournament Boys: Top-seed Garden County cruises, Creek Valley, Bayard, Leyton all advance

MINUTEMAN ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
#1 Garden County 69, #8 Banner County 38
#4 Creek Valley 57, #5 Potter-Dix 23
#6 Bayard 38, #3 South Platte 31
#2 Leyton 64, #7 Minatare 34
Thursday – at Bridgeport High School
Garden County vs. Creek Valley – 4:45
Bayard vs. Leyton – 8:00
Saturday – at Bridgeport High School
3rd Place Game – 4:45
Championship – 8:00
GIRLS
#1 Potter-Dix 51, #8 Minatare 12
#5 Bayard 56, #4 Creek Valley 47 – OT
#3 Leyton 39, #6 Garden County 26
#2 South Platte 36, #7 Banner County 34
Thursday – at Bridgeport High School
#1 Potter-Dix vs. #5 Bayard – 3:00
#3 Leyton vs. #2 South Platte – 6:30
Saturday – at Bridgeport High School
3rd Place Game – 3:00
Championship – 6:30