MAC Tournament: Bayard girls earn OT win, four boys matchups Tuesday

MINUTEMAN ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

#1 Potter-Dix 51, #8 Minatare 12

#5 Bayard 56, #4 Creek Valley 47 – OT

#3 Leyton 39, #6 Garden County 26

#2 South Platte vs. #7 Banner County

 

Thursday – at Bridgeport High School

#1 Potter-Dix vs. #5 Bayard – 3:00

#3 Leyton vs. SP/BC Winner – 6:30

 

Saturday – at Bridgeport High School

3rd Place Game – 3:00

Championship – 6:30

 

BOYS

#1 Garden County vs. #8 Banner County – 6:30 – Tuesday

#4 Creek Valley vs. #5 Potter-Dix – 6:30 – Tuesday

#3 South Platte vs. #6 Bayard – 6:30 – Tuesday

#2 Leyton vs. #7 Minatare – 6:30 – Tuesday

 

Thursday – at Bridgeport High School

GC/BC Winner vs. CV/PD Winner – 4:45

SP/BAY Winner vs. LEY/MIN Winner – 8:00

 

Saturday – at Bridgeport High School

3rd Place Game – 4:45

Championship – 8:00