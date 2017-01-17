MAC Tournament: Bayard girls earn OT win, four boys matchups Tuesday

MINUTEMAN ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
#1 Potter-Dix 51, #8 Minatare 12
#5 Bayard 56, #4 Creek Valley 47 – OT
#3 Leyton 39, #6 Garden County 26
#2 South Platte vs. #7 Banner County
Thursday – at Bridgeport High School
#1 Potter-Dix vs. #5 Bayard – 3:00
#3 Leyton vs. SP/BC Winner – 6:30
Saturday – at Bridgeport High School
3rd Place Game – 3:00
Championship – 6:30
BOYS
#1 Garden County vs. #8 Banner County – 6:30 – Tuesday
#4 Creek Valley vs. #5 Potter-Dix – 6:30 – Tuesday
#3 South Platte vs. #6 Bayard – 6:30 – Tuesday
#2 Leyton vs. #7 Minatare – 6:30 – Tuesday
Thursday – at Bridgeport High School
GC/BC Winner vs. CV/PD Winner – 4:45
SP/BAY Winner vs. LEY/MIN Winner – 8:00
Saturday – at Bridgeport High School
3rd Place Game – 4:45
Championship – 8:00