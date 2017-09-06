Lyle Goodman, 92

Lyle Goodman of Chadron passed away September 3, 2017 at Chadron Community Hospital. He was 92 years old.

Lyle was born June 22, 1925 to Ernest and Edith Mohler Goodman near Rattlesnake Butte, south of Chadron. During his high school years, Lyle lived in town with his Uncle Gilbert and helped him with deliveries, buying and selling cream, eggs, honey and produce while they both worked for Alliance Creamery. Later Gilbert started his own store named Goodman’s Produce located where the current Chadron Police Department sits currently.

In 1943, the year Lyle graduated from High School, Ernest purchased the Boot Jack Ranch Northwest of Chadron. Lyle then came home to help with the farming and ranching operations along with his brother, Harold. In the winter of 1943 Lyle started working for the Navy Flight School at the Chadron Airport.

Lyle’s job began at 5:00 a.m. fueling and lining the planes up for the Cadet’s. He was also a skilled mechanic and worked on the engines when needed.

In 1944 Lyle was drafted into the army to serve in WWII. He returned home in 1946. On October 5,

1949 Lyle married Bonnie Manchester. To this union, three children were born. In November of 1950 Lyle was re-called into active duty and sent to Korea. There, he worked in the Motor Pool and with the Army Corp of Engineers where he helped re-build bridges that had been destroyed during the war. He returned from the service in 1951. Lyle continued to farm with his Dad and brother, then opened his own mechanic business, Goodman Repair. Lyle kept his friends,

family and neighbors vehicles and equipment all running and in good shape. Lyle not only was a good mechanic, but skilled carpenter, plumber and electrician as well. Many of the buildings on the farm were built from the ground up by Lyle, including the home he built for his family. Lyle worked the family farm with his son, Bruce up until his late 80’s and ran the combine to harvest wheat at age 90.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie His three children;

Daughters, Elaine Wood (Roger Keepers) and Kay (Bryan) Mitchell and son, Bruce Two Granddaughters; Kasey (Tom) Smith and Shayla Fox (Eddie)

Two Great Grandchildren; Riley Smith and Dempsey Smith Step-Grandchildren and Step-Great Grandchildren

Cousins; Carol Mohler Peterson, Alta Mohler (Maurice) Widtfeldt, Wayne Mohler

Merna Reeves Connelly, Anita (Jim) Meyers Nordstrom, Pat Meyers Dorhorst, Gary (Glenda) Meyers

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Edith Goodman, and brother, Harold. Services will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Donations may be made in Lyle’s name to the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

