Sheila Lux is one of the main agents at Farmers Insurance in Alliance located at 612 Flack Ave. Lux had a ribbon cutting today with the Alliance Chamber of Commerce to help celebrate her business shift since June of 2016. Lux says her favorite part about her job is, “Working with the people, helping them get the coverage they need at a price that they like…and learning about them, and their families.” Eagle Radio’s News Department sat down with Lux for a quick interview about Farmers Insurance.