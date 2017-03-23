Luella Jane “Jayne” Chipperfield, 63, died Monday, March 20, 2017 at her home in Alliance.

Jayne was born in Alliance, Nebraska on June 16, 1953 to Edward and Eldora (Rader) Chipperfield. She graduated from Alliance High School in the class of 1971. Following graduation, she attended the Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln and returned to Alliance to start a career with the Burlington Northern Railroad. Jayne retired in 2013 after 38 years of service.

In life, Jayne loved visiting with old and new friends. She never met a stranger. Jayne also had a deep love for animals, especially dogs. She expressed her love by adopting many over the years as well as finding pet friendly homes for many other of life’s precious pets.

Jayne is survived by her parents, Ed and Eldora Chipperfield, brothers, Raymond Chipperfield and wife Karen (Crum) of Alliance, Breck Chipperfield and Greg Jones of Leawood, KS, Dwight Chipperfield of Alliance, and sister Angela Letcher of Alliance; aunt and uncle, Dixie and Dick Bloom of Alliance; nephew Christopher and Erica Chipperfield of Alliance; nieces Jeanie-Marie and husband Sab Scott of Alliance, Andrea Chipperfield of Alliance, Beth Chipperfield and husband Anthony Picket Pin Rapid City, SD, Miranda White of Lincoln, Brittany White of Lincoln, Kacy White of Alliance as well as numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Jayne’s life will be held at the Alliance Eagles Club on Saturday, March 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Jane’s Closet, P.O. Box 810, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301, East Point Horspice, 2511 East Point Acres, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301, or the Humane Society.

