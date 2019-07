The Alliance Lucky Star Chinese, Japanese restaurant has closed. The restaurant was located at 1239 West 3rd Street.



According to Box Butte Development Corporation executive director Chelsie Herian, “Pizza Hut took ownership of the building July 22nd.”

Herian said Pizza Hut will be undergoing a remodel of the current Lucky Star building. They will re-open at an undetermined future date.

“They will continue to operate on Flack until remodel is complete,” said Herian.