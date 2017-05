Lucille Irving, 88

NAME: LUCILLE IRVING AGE: 88

OF: SIDNEY

PASSED AWAY: WEDNESDAY, MAY 3RD

SURVIVORS INCLUDE: (1) DAUGHTER: ROSEMARIE POLICKY AND HUSBAND PRICE OF ASTORIA, OR; (2) GRANDCHILDREN: BRANDON POLICKY OF PORTLAND, OR AND DESIREE POLICKY OF SEATTLE, WA; (2) GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTERS: TWINS ZOEY AND KARA POLICKY OF FALLEN, NV; (2) BROTHERS: ROBERT HEITZ AND WILLIAM HEITZ AND WIFE PATTY ALL OF ALLIANCE; (3) SISTERS: DELORES SCHOTTLER AND HUSBAND GUY OF LITTLETON, CO, AGNES GIES AND HUSBAND JACK OF NORTH PLATTE, NE AND RUTH HEITZ AND HUSBAND TIM OF DENVER, CO AS WELL AND NUMEROUS EXTENDED FAMILY MEMBERS AND FRIENDS.

A MEMORIAL MASS FOR: LUCILLE IRVING

WILL BE HELD AT: 10:30 A.M., TUESDAY, MAY 9TH WITH A ROSARY AT 10:00 A.M. BOTH SERVICES WILL BE IN THE ST. PATRICKS CATHOLIC CHURCH IN SIDNEY WITH FATHER JIM HEITHOFF OFFICIATING

INURNMENT WILL BE HELD: IN THE WILLAMETTE NATIONAL CEMETERY IN PORTLAND, OR AT A LATER DATE

FRIENDS MAY STOP AT: THE GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL TO SIGN LUCILLE’S REGISTER BOOK AND LEAVE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: CAN BE MADE IN CARE OF THE FAMILY

GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL & CREMATION SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF LUCILLE’S CARE AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS