Lucille Agnes Kooper, 86

Our beloved family Matriarch, Lucille Agnes Kooper (Smokey) was called home

to be with our Lord at the age of 86, on June 8, 2018 at her home in Casper,

Wyoming. She was born in Bartley, Nebraska on April 10, 1932 to Henry

Mathias Tines and Mary Lucille (Pycha) Tines. After her mother’s death in

1939 Lucille spent her school years at the home of uncle and aunt Bernard

and Fern Pycha in Wallace, NE. She returned home to Bartley, NE and

graduated from high school in 1949. On September 25, 1951 she married

William Frank and to this union four children were born: Mary (Richard)

Brenner of Rapid City, SD; Debbie (Arlo) See of Casper, WY; Garry (Cindy)

Frank of Casper, WY; and Cindy (Brit) Barnett of Arvada, CO. After their

divorce she married Glen Kooper on January 28, 1974 and joined him on

his ranch south of Alliance, NE.

Prior to becoming a ranch wife Lucille resided in Cheyenne and Casper,

WY. Besides raising her children, she also worked at the Wyoming Game &

Fish. As someone who loved the outdoors including fishing and hunting she

enjoyed her customers, the game wardens and the perks of hints and locations

to fish and hunt.

Lucille had many interests throughout her life. First and foremost was her faith.

She spent her life as an active member of the Catholic Church. She also enjoyed

sewing, gardening, canning and creating delicious meals for her family. Lucille

and Glen loved to travel. They were able to do it a lot towards the end of Glen’s life.

One of Lucille’s favorite things to do was dance. No matter where or when she

would snatch any opportunity to start dancing to her beloved, “Original” country

music. She always started off with a Huge “Woo-Hoo!”

Lucille never met a stranger. She would talk to and carry on long conversations

with absolutely anyone at any time. She also had the extreme ability to create

family. As her family grew through the years it always stayed close even though

it was adding more and more to the “Kooper Kow Kamp.”

Glen passed away in 2007 and Lucille spent the rest of her life in Casper Wyoming

near family. Besides her children Lucille is survived by a niece Teri McCarville and

family, close friend and caretaker Virginia Rice, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grand-

children and 4 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents,

her uncle and aunt Bernard and Fern Pycha, brother Harold Tines, sister-in-law

Iris Tines, loving husband Glen Kooper, grandson Arlee Jay Barnett II, two great

grandsons Brandon Brenner and Drew Naylor and one great, great granddaughter

Melody Baker.

A funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Holy Rosary

Catholic Church in Alliance, NE. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The rosary

service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the church. Visitation

will be on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Bates Gould

Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319

S. Wilson St., Casper, WY 82601; Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation,

P.O. Box 902, Alliance, NE 69301 or the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.