LSD, psilocybin mushrooms found in I-80 Western Nebraska traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found multiple controlled substances and arrested a Colorado man during a traffic stop late Wednesday evening on Interstate 80 near Hershey.



At approximately 10:10 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup with a missing taillight failing to maintain its lane near mile marker 166 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia plainly visible inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 82 doses of LSD, 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, less than an ounce of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Anthony Gutierrez, 19, of Littleton Colorado, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

A female passenger was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and open container.