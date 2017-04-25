Loy Arthur Pierce, 87

Loy Arthur Pierce was born Crawford, NE on June 22, 1929 to Arthur and Valle (Wilson) Pierce. He passed on to his Eternal home on April 22, 2017, at the Chadron Hospital, following a brief illness, at the age of 87.

He was raised on the family farm South of Crawford, with his parents and sister, Norma June. He attended Belmont school in his Elementary grades, and later attended Crawford Schools.

On July 15, 1950, Loy married Mary Ellen Reed. To this union, three sons, Jerry, Bill, and Terry were born.

Loy was called to serve his country, and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950. During his tour, spent time at Lackland Air Force Base, in San Antonio, TX, and also 12 months in Korea. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1954.

Loy and Mary Ellen returned to Crawford to raise their family. Loy was employed by Chicoine Motors until 1962, when he and business partner, Jake Brill, purchased Crawford Implement. After 22 enjoyable years, this business was sold, but Loy continued to be involved with it until his retirement. Loy had a genuine fascination and interest in cars throughout his life.

Crawford was always “home” to Loy, and he was very well-known in the area. He and Mary Ellen were both very civic-minded and proud of their community. They spent much of their time volunteering for various projects.

Loy was baptized as a young child in the Congregational Church, where he was a lifetime member. Other memberships include, The American Legion, VFW, Elks Lodge, and a past president of the Crawford Eagles Club. Loy always had time to stop and visit, reminicese, or to tell a new story. He never knew a stranger.

Loy is survived by son Jerry of Crawford and special friend Sherry Douglas of Chadron, Nebraska, son Terry of Cheyenne, Wyoming, grandson Troy Pierce and great-grandaughter, Tehya Pierce, both of Ocean Beach, California, brother-in-law, Richard Basse of Thermopolis, Wyoming, niece Cathy (Basse) Lance, nephews Dick, Keith and Brad Basse, along with their families, and his best “pal”, his little dog Doug.

The whole world was opened up to Loy with the birth of his great-granddaughter, Teyha, and just the mention of her name put a spark in his eyes and a smile on his face. She was the “apple of his eye“

Loy was preceded in death by both parents, his wife Mary Ellen, his son Bill, sister Norma June (Basse) of Thermoplois, Wyoming, and infant sisters, Hazel Marie and Betty Lou Pierce.

Loy will be sadly missed by family and friends.

Service will be Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Crawford Community Building with Pastor Trey Brennan officiating, Burial will be at the Crawford Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department, the Eagles Club, or the donors choice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box, 970, Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arragngements.