Louise Lucas, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at Regional West Medical Center

in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

She was born on September 17, 1924, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Virgil C. and Rachel E. (Mills)

Cadwalader and was named Margaret Louise.

On March 27, 1946, she was united in marriage to Paul Lucas in Ansley, Nebraska. They moved

to Alliance later that year. To this union were born identical twin daughters, Jeanette Kathleen

and Bernice Irlene Lucas.

Louise became member of the United Methodist Church in Ansley, Nebraska in 1936 and in

Alliance in 1946. While living in Alliance she served as president of WSCS, president of United

Methodist Women, Noble Grand President of Rebekah Lodge #104 and District Deputy President

of Rebekah in Nebraska, president of Church Women United and secretary of the Burlington

Northern Veterans Auxiliary. For many years she was a caterer for the Alliance Masonic Temple

and DeMolay as well as a substitute secretary for 10 years for both the United Methodist Church

and the First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her sister, Doris Nussbaum, of Alliance; her nephews Loren (Laura) Nussbaum

of Alliance and Eldon (Mary) Nussbaum, of Casper, Wyoming. In addition she is survived by other

nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, and infant twin daughters.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 14th, at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church

in Alliance with Pastor Gideon Achi and Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Following the service, burial

will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitations may be made on Tuesday, February 13th, from

10:00 a.m., to 7:00 p.m., at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church, Alliance, Nebraska or to a charity

of the donor’s choice.

