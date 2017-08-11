Louis A. Sanchez, 68, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at his home in Alliance.

He was born on November 26, 1948 in Alliance to Paul and Verna (Boyer) Sanchez.

He entered the U.S. Army on May 21, 1968 and was honorably discharged on May 12, 1971.

On October 22, 1971 he was united in marriage to Verna D. Whirlwind Horse in Harrisburg, NE.

Louis worked as a dispatcher and driver retiring from Bauer Pre-Mix after 30 years of service. Louie had many hobbies, but his favorite was Bingo. He also loved to hunt and fish and go camping and watch old westerns on TV. One of his favorite things to do was to work on his lawn and tinker with vehicles. He spent a lot of time on scratch cards and it didn’t matter if all he won back was what he spent on them. He had a really great sense of humor with a twist of sarcasm. Louis was loved by many as to know him was to love him. He was always willing to help out any way he could whether it be family or friends. He had a very loving heart. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Verna, his children, Sandra (Alejandro) Leal of North Platte, Louis R. (Cynthia) Sanchez and Nicholas (Maria) Sanchez of Alliance, his grandchildren, Kody Jordan, Kameron Jordan, Louis D. Sanchez, Eathan Sanchez, Tyson Sanchez, Alesandro Leal, Xavier Sanchez, Bentley Sanchez and Ryder Sanchez, his one great-granddaughter, Miley Jordan, his step-grandchildren, Adriana Hickson, Lexi Leal and Waylon Cash and his one step-great-grandchild, Oliver Leal. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Arthur (Priscilla) Sanchez of Carson, CA, Manuel (Tina) Sanchez of Alliance, Joe (Angie) Sanchez of Sacramento, CA, Yvonne (Mark) Robertson of Alliance, Maria Nelle of Fort Dodge, IA and Lisa (Bruce) Kittelmann of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, John D. Whirlwind Horse of Allen, SD, Michael Whirlwind Horse of Alliance, sisters-in-law, Maria Whirlwind Horse of Alliance and Cheryl Hudelson of Hanibal, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Paul, Michael and Angelo.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15 beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a wake service at 7:30 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Cremation will take place following the service and interment will be Friday, August 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance.

