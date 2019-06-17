Lou Terry, 94

Funeral services for Lou Terry of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019

at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Paul Smith officiating.

Burial will be at the Hay Springs City Cemetery. Visitations will be open to the public on Friday,

June 21, 2019 at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron.

Mrs. Terry passed away on June 16, 2019 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

Lou was born on October 14, 1924 in Cambridge, Nebraska. She was 94.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.