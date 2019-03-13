Lorraine J. Walgren, 85, of Alliance, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Highland Park Care Center.

Lorraine was born June 28, 1933 in McCook, Nebraska to Marian and Lena (Rhoad) Walker. She lived in Alliance most of her life and graduated from Alliance High School in 1951. She moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1980, but moved back to Alliance in 2004 when she retired. Most of her working life was spent as an office secretary at such places as the Guardian State Bank, General Adjustment Bureau/Seiler Claims, and Grandview School in Alliance and banking and real estate offices in Denver.

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Steve (Sue) Wickham of Kearney, Rick (Carol) Wickham of Alliance, daughter Debra of Denver, brother Dean Walker of Hastings, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and various nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gayle Walker of Alliance, daughter Becky Wickham of Denver, son Paul Walgren of Alliance, grandson Justin Walgren of Biloxi, Mississippi, and longtime companion Larry Thompson of Denver.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel. Reverend Gary Belk of the First Baptist Church will officiate. Private family burial of the cremains will follow the services.

Memorials are suggested to the Alliance Public Schools Foundation or Highland Park Care Center.