Lori White Discusses Lawsuit Facing Dobby’s Frontier Towners



According to http://dobbysfrontiertown.com ,”Dobby’s Frontier Town began as one mans quest to save a vanishing piece of history before it was lost. Kenneth Dobby Lee’s personal journey helped save nineteen buildings from a bygone era and allowed several generations of his family to grow up to appreciate the rich history of Western Nebraska. Caring for this town has been a families way of life for many years, but now has been passed on to a wonderful group of volunteers who hope to preserve this era of history for many years to come.”

In the past week in Alliance, a lawsuit facing the Dobby’s Frontier Towners has been the talk in the sandhills city. We spoke with Lori White of Dobby’s Frontier Towners group about this pressing issue, and some great history of Dobby’s itself.