Loretta Diane (Armstrong) Belknap, 69

Funeral services for Loretta Diane Belknap, 69 of Hemingford, NE will be held Saturday,

October 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Open Door Church in Hemingford with

Pastor Steve Ratzlaff officiating.

Loretta Diane (Armstrong) Belknap was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus

Christ October 8, 2017, while at home and surrounded by her family and loved ones,

following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She fought cancer like a hellcat and

never let it get the best of her positive attitude.

Loretta was born March 25, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa. Her parents, Mervin and Ethel

(McNicols) Armstrong raised family, which included a younger sister and brother,

on a small far outside Earlham, Iowa.

At the tender age of 17, while working at the local Dairy Queen, a friend told her

about a bunch of “good lookin’ construction guys” Loretta just had to meet.

Loretta thought this was a terrible idea until she clamped eyes on one Michael Belknap.

Mike thought she was a pretty girl and Loretta announced that she’d just met the

man she was going to marry. Loretta and Mike dated for the rest of Loretta’s high

school days, following which she attended and graduated from Surgical Technician

Training at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA, all while she continued to date Mike.

Loretta then decided to further her career in healthcare by attending Mercy College of

Nursing, and it’s a good thing she and Mike were still dating because Loretta needed help

paying for her Chemistry class so she could graduate with her Diploma in Nursing.

After graduating from Nurses Training in 1974, Loretta moved to Hot Springs, SD

to be closer to Mike (they were still dating…) and to begin work as a Student RN while

she awaited the results of her Board of Nursing exam. After officially becoming an RN,

Loretta continued to date Mike while she worked at the VA Hospital in Hot Springs.

Finally, after Christmas of 1974 came and went without a proposal from the man she’d

now been dating for a decade, she informed Mike that he could either marry her or

she was moving to California. The couple were joined together in Holy Matrimony

at the United Methodist Church in Hot Springs, SD January 31, 1975.

After the wedding, Mike and Loretta relocated to a ranch south of Chadron, NE

and Loretta took a job at the Chadron Community Hospital. In 1978, they welcomed

their first child, Lynette Renee, and Lisa Diane soon followed in 1981. Mike and Loretta

purchased their own piece of Valhalla in 1986 where they raised their girls and

celebrated the arrival of their four grandchildren over the next 30 years.

Loretta always believed being a nurse was her true calling in life. Over the course of her

vast nursing career, Loretta worked in nearly every facet of healthcare from administration

to home health, as well as going on several medical missions to Jamaica, Haiti, and the

jungles of Nicaragua. Loretta greatly valued education as a crucial part of nursing

and went back to school to earn her Bachelors of Science in Nursing Degree from the

University of Nebraska Medical Center . After earning her BSN, she immediately turned her

sights towards a Master’s of Science Degree, which she earned from Chadron State College in 2016.

Loretta was thrilled to witness the marriage of both her daughters to gentlemen,

of whom she thoroughly approved. Lisa married Andrew Mullen, May 16, 2015 and Lynette

married Calvin Williams July 4, 2016. Loretta was very pleased with the addition of both

these fellows and frequently told people she couldn’t have picked better partners

for her girls had she tried…and she had tried!

The only thing Loretta loved more than being a nurse was being a grandma.

She welcomed her first and only grandson, Dayde Michael in 2001 and spent the rest of her

life cheering him on in everything he did. In 2014, Lisa brought home her future husband,

Andrew along with the first granddaughter, Natalie Elaine. Natalie and Grandma Retta

spent several months getting to know one another while making chocolate chip

cookies and playing school. Grace Renee joined the ranks of the grandchildren in July,

2016 when her dad married Lynette, instantly becoming the senior member of the crew.

Madelaine Diane was welcomed to the family that same month and Loretta spent several

months helping Lisa deal with a very beautiful and equally fiery, little girl.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Mervin and Ethel (McNicols) Armstrong,

as well as several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband, Mike Belknap, whom

she loved madly for 52 years, calling him ‘husband’ for the past 42, her daughters, Lynette

(Calvin) Williams, of Billings, MT and Lisa (Andrew) Mullen of Hemingford, NE;

grandchildren, Grace Williams, Dayde Belknap, Natalie Mullen and Madelaine Mullen;

her sister, Linda Algreen of Scottsdale, AZ and brother, Ken (Diann) Armstrong

of Amboy, WA; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews,

as well as many cousins and a whole host of friends and neighbors whom she held

as close as family.

A memorial has been established for Circle of Light Foundations.

Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

