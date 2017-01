Loraine McCabe, 76

NAME: LORAINE MCCABE AGE: 76

OF: SIDNEY

PASSED AWAY: TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH

FUNERAL SERVICES FOR: LORAINE MCCABE

WILL BE HELD AT: 2:00 P.M., SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH IN THE LIGHT MEMORIAL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH WITH PASTOR LEON ‘BUD’ GILLESPIE OFFICIATING

SERVICES WILL CONCLUDE: AT THE CHURCH WITH CREMATION TO FOLLOW

INURNMENT WILL TAKE PLACE: AT A LATER DATE IN THE ANTELOPE VALLEY CEMETERY NEAR OSHKOSH

FRIENDS MAY STOP AT: THE GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL ON FRIDAY FROM 1-7:00 P.M.

A MEMORIAL IS BEING ESTABLISHED: CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN CARE OF THE FAMILY

A COMPLETE OBITUARY: WILL AIR WHEN AVAILABLE

GEHRIG-STITT CHAPEL & CREMATION SERVICE IS IN CHARGE OF LORAINE’S CARE AND FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS