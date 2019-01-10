Lonna Dubs, 52

Lonna Dubs age 52, of Ashby, NE died January 8, 2019, at the Ambassador Care

Center in Lincoln, NE.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at 1:30 PM MT at

the Shepherd of the Hill Church in Hyannis, NE. Burial will be in the Hyannis

Cemetery. Mullen Funeral Home of Mullen is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Shepherd of the Hills Church.

Lonna O’Dell Dubs was born on September 13, 1966, at Alliance, NE to Arthur

and Carol (Ewodlt) Dubs. Lonna grew up south of Ashby on the family ranch.

He attended country school and graduated from Hyannis High School in 1984.

When Lonna was young he participated in the Kids Wrestling Federation, in

high school he wrestled, played football, and ran track. Lonna did day work

for area ranchers, including Bill Thurston and the Merrihew ranch.

Lonna enjoyed working in the shop repairing things. He fought his illness most

of his adult life but tried not to let it slow him down.

Lonna is survived by his parents, Arthur and Carol Dubs of Ashby, NE brothers;

Dwyane Dubs of Ashby, NE Robert (Kim) Dubs of North Platte, NE, Mick Dubs of

Ashby, NE, Loren (Diane) Dubs Ashby, NE, Thomas (Gaylene) Dubs of Alba, NE,

David (April) Dubs of West Virginia, sisters; Artis (Bill) Hicks of Mullen, NE,

Robyn Standage of Paxton, NE, Meladi (Mike) Roseberry of Sidney, NE, and many

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, sister Shirley, brother Terry, nieces;

Jeanne & Jennifer Standage and a nephew Louis Dubs.