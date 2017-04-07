“Longest Walk” Participants Arriving In Alliance Today

The Longest Walk 5.2, an awareness event calling an end to drug abuse and domestic violence, will be arriving in Alliance later today. According to the Longest Walk website, the goal of the walks is to heal America from the effects of drugs, violence, suicide, self-harm, and harm to the Earth.

The marchers are scheduled to arrive between 3-3:30 p.m. and Alliance residents are encouraged to give them a proper welcome. According to a social media post by Mary Wernke, “We will proceed from the west end of 3rd Street through Alliance to Potash, then turn south to the Church of God, Indian Mission to prepare a meal and a place to sleep.”

Although the meal is for Longest Walk 5.2 participants only, Alliance residents are welcome to walk with them on their path. The marchers will leave Saturday morning to walk to White Clay and Standing Rock before they come south again to head for D.C. Residents are encouraged to join their arrival in Alliance and carry an American flag.