Lola Speirs, 87

Funeral Services for Lola Speirs of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska. Visitations will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel.

Mrs. Speirs passed away on February 28, 2019 at the Crestview Care Center in Chadron.

Lola was born in Winner, South Dakota on December 30, 1931.

She was 87

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron NE, 69337. Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.