Local Women Hope to Represent Chadron



Five young women will compete Saturday for hundreds of dollars in cash scholarships and the chance to represent the Chadron area at the 2018 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Pageant. The Miss Chadron Pageant will take place Saturday, September 9 at Chadron High School, starting at 6:00pm.

The Miss Chadron Organization is a group that believes in promoting exceptional young women and providing an outlet for them to showcase extraordinary talent and public speaking. Local titleholders volunteer across the state of Nebraska and beyond, promoting issues important to them and inspiring people everywhere to become the best versions of themselves. The young women who have competed in the Miss Chadron Pageant have gone on to become successful doctors, businesswomen, world champions and award-winning journalists.

The woman crowned Saturday will also compete for the title of Miss Nebraska 2018 and the chance to represent Nebraska at the Miss America Pageant. In 2017, the Miss Nebraska Scholarship Program awarded an estimated $40,000 in cash scholarships and $25,000 in gifts and services.

Teen representatives will also take part, for the chance to compete at the 2018 Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

Saturday’s competition is open to the public.

The 2018 Miss Nebraska Pageant takes place June 6-9 in North Platte, Nebraska and will be streamed LIVE online. For more information, visit us online at www.missnebraska.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/missnebraskaorg/.