Local Students Prepare For State FBLA At CSC

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Students from Hay Springs High School and Chadron High School gained experience for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state leadership conference Wednesday at a competition hosted at Chadron State College.

Chris McCarty, an assistant professor in the Business Academy and director of the Center for Economic Education, said the competition Wednesday included written tests in seven subjects: accounting, business communications, personal finance, business calculations, introduction to business, and FBLA principles and procedure, as well as a job interview contest open only to high school seniors.

McCarthy, an assistant professor in the Business Academy and organizer of the event, said the judges were impressed by the level of preparedness and professionalism exhibited by the competitors.

“The teachers and students, overall, seemed to have a great day. The students appreciated getting to test out their business skills in realistic settings to prepare for the state competition, expand their social network, and see what Chadron State has to offer. I look forward to hosting the American Business Competition next year,” McCarthy said.

Members of CSC’s Phi Beta Lambda club, the college-level division of FBLA, assisted with the contest.

Following are the results of the students advancing to the state competition April 6-8 in Omaha.

Accounting: Hunter Hawk, CHS

Business Calculations: Corbin Johnson, CHS

Business Communications: Greta Welch, CHS

Financial Math: Kellie Waugh, CHS

Job Interview: Welch

Personal Finance: Kaelob Marx, HSHS