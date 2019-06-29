Local military history the highlight for Scotts Bluff National Monument programs

GERING, NE – Scotts Bluff National Monument will present two interpretive programs about the local military influence during westward migration in the mid-1800’s and World War II. Both programs will be located at American Legion Post 36, 1425 9th St. in Gering and start at 2:00 p.m.

July 6- “WWII and the Nebraska Panhandle”

While far removed from the War in the Pacific and the fighting in Europe, Nebraska played an important role in the war effort. Come learn about how Nebraska impacted the war effort influencing events in both the European and Pacific theaters. The war is long over but the lasting legacy of its influence remains in Nebraska.

July 20- “Serving the Frontier: U.S. Army on the Trails”

The United States military has seen times of great support and strength to times of operating on a shoe string budget. Come see why men of the mid-1800’s joined the U.S. Army to serve in remote isolated forts along the frontier. With only a handful of troops scattered throughout the frontier and extreme isolation they carried on and persevered. Learn about the challenges they faced and the differences they made.

Both programs are free and open to the public.

For more information about this program or Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9701, visit our website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl or Facebook atwww.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.