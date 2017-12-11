Local High School Basketball-Saturday Dec. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas, S.D. 76, Alliance 43
Mitchell 43, Hemingford 31
Bayard 58, Creek Valley 42
Bridgeport 57, Sutherland 50
Crawford 54, Garden County 29
Kimball 57, Morrill 44
Mullen 65, Hay Springs 19
Ogallala 74, Chase County 72
Paxton 83, Potter-Dix 15
Gillette Invitational
Campbell County, Wyo. 86, Scottsbluff 75
Torrington, Wyo. 64, Chadron 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Douglas, S.D. 50, Alliance 37
Mitchell 78, Hemingford 22
Banner County 58, Pawnee, Colo. 29
Bayard 43, Creek Valley 32
Bridgeport 38, Sutherland 23
Chadron 51, Torrington, Wyo. 36
Chase County 50, Ogallala 39
Garden County 22, Crawford 20
Kimball 67, Morrill 61
Mullen 54, Hay Springs 35
Potter-Dix 44, Paxton 20
